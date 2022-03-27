Miami Heat will face Sacramento Kings at the FTX Arena this Monday, March 28. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings will face each other at the FTX Arena this Monday, March 28 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Miami Heat seem to have met their worst version right at the end of the season. Rumors of internal conflict between Erik Spoelstra and some of the team's top players (such as Jimmy Butler) are growing stronger, and that could affect what has undoubtedly been a very good season so far.

On the side of the Sacramento Kings, they still haven't given up and are trying to keep one of the last places in the Play-in. They know that it is not easy since the Lakers, Pelicans, Spurs, and Blazers are above them and with better possibilities. However, it is possible that a couple of wins allows them to dream of being in the postseason.

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 28, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings to be played this Monday, March 28, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on: Bally Sports Sun, NBCSCA.

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not given their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. In fact, it seems almost a given that the favorites will be the Miami Heat, but if we take into account the internal problems that have caused the top players to have fewer minutes, their favoritism may not be so certain.

