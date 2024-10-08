NBA News: James Harden's true motivation for joining the Clippers, revealed by Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has shed light on the conversations James Harden had with his new teammates after arriving at the Los Angeles Clippers during the previous NBA season.

As the Los Angeles Clippers prepare to embark on a new NBA campaign, they are once again focused on ending their long-standing drought without a Western Conference title. To achieve this, they’ll need to elevate their performance from last season, with James Harden set to play a pivotal role. Kawhi Leonard shared insights into Harden’s mindset when he joined the team in November 2023.

“He came in last year wanting to win and saying that he wanted to sacrifice and do the things we needed to do to win games,” Leonard explained in a interview with The Athletic, when asked about Harden’s early conversations with the team.

Kawhi added: “You just want another guy on your team that is like-minded and is just willing to do anything that it takes for us to win.” He also touched on his personal relationship with Harden, highlighting their growing bond: “I think it’s a good relationship so far. We can be transparent to each other about how we’re playing, good or bad. So I think it will be good moving forward.”

How did Harden perform in his first year with the Clippers?

James Harden made an immediate impact in his debut season with the Clippers, delivering strong performances. He averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists across 72 games, playing a key role in helping the Clippers finish atop their division and secure the fourth seed in the Western Conference. However, the playoffs presented more challenges. Despite a solid regular season, the Clippers were eliminated in the first round, falling to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks is defended by James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers during the third quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 03, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Can the Clippers finally break through?

Both James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers share a common goal: capturing their first NBA championship. The Clippers, despite having built competitive teams over the years, have yet to even win a conference title, making this season critical for their aspirations.

Harden, on the other hand, has come closer to the ultimate prize. In 2012, he reached the NBA Finals as a key part of the Oklahoma City Thunder‘s lineup, alongside Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Though they lost to the Miami Heat‘s “Big Three” of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, that experience remains a significant milestone in Harden’s career.

This season, with Harden on board and a strong roster in place, the Clippers hope to finally break through and make a deep playoff run. Whether they can achieve that remains to be seen, but with Harden’s experience and commitment, they’re certainly in a stronger position to compete.