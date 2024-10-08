Coco Gauff reveals how Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson inspired her after Beijing win

Coco Gauff isn’t one to shy away from praising fellow female athletes. The American star recently shared that WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson served as one of her inspirations while competing for her title in Beijing.

“People don’t realize athletes have both great and difficult moments. It doesn’t mean anything,” Gauff said after her victory in Beijing via the WTA’s website. “I took inspiration from A’ja Wilson. Back-to-back champions. People wanted them to three-peat. She’s kind of like, ‘It’s hard to keep winning all the time.'”

Wilson’s Aces lost to the New York Liberty in four games during the WNBA semifinals, ending their bid for a third consecutive championship. Meanwhile, Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova 6–1, 6–3 on Sunday to win the women’s singles title at the event.

The victory made her the youngest woman to win the China Open since 2010 and the first American woman to claim the title since Serena Williams in 2013. It also marked her second title of the year, following her victory in Auckland back in January.

A’ja Wilson and Las Vegas Aces failed to reach the WNBA this year (Elsa/Getty Images)

Last season, Gauff won four titles. This year, she struggled to defend her US Open title, ending her collaboration with Brad Gilbert. Now, she’s working with Matt Daly and Jean-Christophe Faurel, who have previously coached her on and off.

Gauff wants to extend her winning streak in Wuhan

After triumphing at the China Open, Gauff is set to compete in Wuhan. The American star will open the tournament against Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova in the first round. However, if she advances, Gauff could face some difficult opponents along the way.

Occupying the top half of the draw, 2024 US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and Gauff are on track for a potential semifinal showdown, with the American holding a 4-3 edge in their head-to-head. Sabalenka last defeated Gauff in the Australian Open semifinals, avenging her loss in the 2023 US Open final.