Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Salt Lake City NBA Summer League in the US

The Memphis Grizzlies will play against the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2022 Salt Lake City NBA Summer League. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA Summer League game including how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live on fuboTV.

The Memphis Grizzlies made deals during the 2022 NBA Draft to get more players. The team managed by David McClure has some young rookie talent including Vince Williams Jr, David Roddy and Kenny Lofton Jr. among other players. Only Tremont Waters has more than 2 years as an NBA player.

On the other side, the Philadelphia 76ers didn't finished last season as expected.In fact, Joel Embiid clearly stated he needed more help. The team managed by Tyler Lashbrook will have Charlie Brown Jr, who is the only player with more than 2 years of experience in the NBA.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Live Stream: fuboTV

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Although, the purpose of this short tournament is to promote rookies and young promising talent, both Grizzlies and Sixers have acquired new players to their rosters. In fact, the Grizzlies have TyTy Washington Jr., No.29 Overall while the Sixers traded their pick selection of the 2022 NBA Draft.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers in the US

The 2022 Salt Lake City NBA Summer League game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers to be played on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City will be broadcast on fuboTV for the United States.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers anywhere

If you want to watch the 2022 Salt Lake City NBA Summer League game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers to be played on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City but it is not broadcasted in your country, use the Atlas VPN as your alternative.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.