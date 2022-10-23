Miami Heat will receive Toronto Raptors in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat will play against Toronto Raptors in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

A new confrontation will take place between these two rivals, after they will play for the first time of the season on Saturday, October 22. On that occasion, the Miami Heat took the victory in Canada by 112-109, in what was a fairly even game. The Florida franchise was thus able to win its first game of the season.

His top scorer was Jimmy Butler with 24 points, while in the Toronto Raptors, the top scorer was Siakam with 23. Undoubtedly, this is a game that promises a lot, especially if it is one as close as the first. The two teams are 1-2 in win/loss balance and only one of them will reach 2-2.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Monday, October 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors will play this Monday, October 24 at the FTX Arena will be the second between them this regular season. In the first, the Heat beat the Raptors 112-109.

This game promises to be as interesting as the first one. both teams have a negative win/loss balance, 1-2; and they want to correct that deficit. Although only one of them can be 2-2 after this second game between them.

How to Watch or Live Stream Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors to be played this Monday, October 24 at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Sun, SN.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't picked the favorites for this game yet, but they probably will in the next few hours. However, considering the game they played just a few days ago, the Miami Heat are likely favorites, though not by a huge margin.

