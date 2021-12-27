Miami Heat will face Washington Wizards this Tuesday, December 28, in a game valid for this 2021/22 NBA regular season. Find out everything about this game, such as preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat, in search of reaching the top positions in the Eastern Conference, will meet Washington Wizards this Tuesday, December 28 at the FTX Arena. Here, you will find everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Miami Heat are one of the teams that plan to fight high this season. With a 21-13 win / loss balance, they are just one win away from the Milwaukee Bucks, who are third and, if they win this game, they would equal the Brooklyn Nets in victories, although with a greater number of defeats (13 against the 9 of the Nets).

On the Washington side, they march in 7th place with the same record as the 16-17 Philadelphia 76ers. That means that a win would allow them to outrun the Sixers, move to 6th place, and avoid having to play the Play-in for now. That is why the Wizards have important things at stake against the Florida franchise.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: The FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat will play against the Washington Wizards this Tuesday, December 28 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena will be the third of the two rivals against each other. The first two were played on November 18 with a 112-97 victory for the Miami Heat, while the second was played two days later on November 20, this time with a 103-100 victory for the Wizards.

This will undoubtedly be a very attractive game as both teams look to get into the next postseason. The Miami Heat will try to get among the first places in the Eastern Conference, while the Washington Wizards will seek to reach that coveted sixth place that gives the direct passage to the playoffs without having to play the Play-in.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Washington Wizards to be played this Tuesday, December 28, at the FTX Arena, Miami, , will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Washington.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Predictions

Bookmarkers have not yet given their favorite, although they will surely do so in the next few hours. Undoubtedly this will be a very close game between two franchises looking to reach the playoffs. However, favoritism is likely from the Miami Heat, who have a better record on the season. Also, they are 11-4 at home, while the Wizards are 9-11 away.

