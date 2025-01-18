Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan cemented their place as one of the NBA‘s most iconic duos, leading the Chicago Bulls to six championships during their legendary partnership. Their dominance on both ends of the court transformed the Bulls into a dynasty, with Jordan’s scoring prowess complemented perfectly by Pippen’s all-around versatility and defensive brilliance. In a recent interview, Pippen gave some amazing comments about his former teammate Michael Jordan.

The relationship between Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan has cooled over the years, with Pippen openly discussing the challenges of working alongside Jordan. In a candid interview on the Patrick Bet-David podcast, Pippen revealed that Jordan’s difficult personality made their partnership far from easy.

“I just think Michael is a very difficult person to deal with…I played with him for years, so I know that when it’s time for you to move in your direction, then go in your direction… the relationship is not where it was or not what it used to be, and it’s never going to be the same. So why try and make something out of nothing? Or try to make something that was never there?,” stated Scottie.

Even during the Bulls’ NBA dominance, tensions simmered in the locker room, as highlighted in the Michael Jordan documentary. Scottie Pippen was known to be challenging at times, but his partnership with Jordan transcended personal differences, blending talent, determination, and a mastery of teamwork. Pippen’s defensive brilliance and playmaking perfectly complemented Jordan’s scoring ability, showcasing a basketball clinic in strategy and synergy.

Former players Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls watch a game between the Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at the United Center on February 15, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Bobcats 106-94.

Scottie Pippen’s surprising take on LeBron James against Michael Jordan comparison

On the Patrick Bet-David podcast, Scottie Pippen discussed a hypothetical scenario involving Michael Jordan and LeBron James, asserting that Jordan would be the more dominant player in such a situation: “Probably Michael…Remember, Michael era, my era early on, very physical — 85-, 90-point games. Different. In today’s game, we’re looking at some games that get you at 130, 120. I think Michael would thrive off of this being free, open, not having the physicality that he had to play in night in and night out.”

In addition, Pippen said that the six titles they won as a team with the Bulls are far above the individual distinctions LeBron has achieved throughout his career: “I’m speaking from a team standpoint, basketball as a team standpoint…My success as a team is more successful than LeBron, I got six rings.”

Scottie Pippen took a direct shot at LeBron James, stating, “I didn’t have to chase my rings.” Pippen’s remark suggests that James prioritized switching teams to secure championships, drawing a contrast to his own career path.