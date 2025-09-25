Bulls legend Scottie Pippen makes a major statement about how Jokic and Doncic would perform in his era

When we talk about the best players of recent years, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are always near the top of the list. Both have elevated their games to extraordinary levels and continue to amaze fans on a nightly basis. But what if they had played in the NBA of the 1980s? According to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, the answer might not be so clear.

Scottie Pippen has never been shy about sharing his thoughts when comparing basketball across different eras. In a recent interview with MARCA, the Bulls icon admitted he is not entirely convinced that modern-day stars like Doncic and Jokic would have thrived in the league during the 80s and 90s.

“I don’t know if they could dominate. In the 80s and 90s we used to press all over the floor. Could Jokic bring the ball up against such pressure? I don’t know. Sure, he can see the court and pass very well. But I don’t know if he would be comfortable bringing the ball up from the back with that pressure,” Pippen explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pippen’s point holds weight. The intensity of defensive pressure in the 80s was far greater than today, and physicality played a much bigger role. Still, the debate remains open. Would players like Doncic and Jokic struggle in such an environment, or would their unique skills allow them to adjust?

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.

Advertisement

History backs Pippen’s point

History shows that great players tend to transcend eras. Larry Bird is a prime example. He was not the fastest or strongest, but his shooting, vision, and competitive drive made him a nightmare for defenses in the 80s NBA.

Advertisement

see also Warriors’ Jimmy Butler is taking the lead in bringing the team together, but Kuminga is making things complicated

If a “slow” Bird could dominate against the physical defenses of the Bad Boys Pistons or the Showtime Lakers, it becomes harder to argue that Doncic and Jokic wouldn’t eventually find ways to impose themselves as well.

Advertisement

The qualities that would make them stand out

Doncic, with his step-back three, 6-foot-7 frame, and ability to control the tempo, has often been compared to Bird for his flair and creativity. In the 90s, he may not have drawn as many free throws, but his footwork and vision would still have created mismatches. His game relies more on skill and manipulation than raw athleticism, making it adaptable across generations.

Jokic, meanwhile, is essentially a 7-footer with the passing vision of a point guard. His footwork, touch around the rim, and ability to exploit mismatches in the post-heavy 90s would have made him a unique weapon. While physical defenders could have tested him, his IQ and versatility suggest he would still have found ways to dominate.

Advertisement