The debate over the greatest player in NBA history often boils down to two names: Michael Jordan or LeBron James. But for Scottie Pippen, a six-time NBA champion and Jordan’s longtime teammate with the Chicago Bulls, neither deserves the title of GOAT. Instead, Pippen offered a different perspective, highlighting another player who he believes transcended individual and team basketball greatness.

Pippen’s choice might raise eyebrows, especially considering his 10 seasons alongside Jordan in Chicago, where the duo powered the Bulls to six NBA championships. For Pippen, though, being the GOAT is about more than personal accolades; it’s about excelling individually and elevating the entire team.

During a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, Pippen explained his reasoning. “When you ask who’s better, LeBron or Michael, you can’t ask me who’s the GOAT between LeBron and Michael,” Pippen said. “Neither one of them are GOATs. They both won differently. You can’t put them at the pinnacle”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead, Pippen named Magic Johnson as the true GOAT, praising his leadership and ability to deliver in critical moments. “Magic Johnson to me is a bigger GOAT than anybody because of how he led, how he brought a whole team, how when the greatest scorer in the game, Kareem, was not there and him as a rookie steps in and plays a position that no one even knew he could play,” Pippen added. “That’s transcending what you can do as a player”.

Magic Johnson #32 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands during warm ups before an NBA game at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, California in 1987. (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Pippen referred to Johnson’s iconic performance in the 1980 NBA Finals, when Magic stepped in at center as a rookie to replace an injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Johnson’s incredible 42-point, 15-rebound, and 7-assist performance not only clinched the championship for the Lakers but also solidified his status as a game-changing talent.

Advertisement

see also Magic Johnson's net worth: How much money does the NBA legend have?

Pippen ranks himself above LeBron James

The Chicago Bulls legend didn’t stop there. He also claimed superiority over LeBron James from a team perspective, citing his six championships compared to LeBron’s four. “I’m speaking from a team standpoint, basketball as a team standpoint,” Pippen explained. “My success as a team is more successful than LeBron. I got six rings.”

Advertisement

Pippen believes he’d still win six rings without MJ

In a hypothetical scenario posed by interviewer Patrick Bet-David, Pippen was asked whether he could have won as many titles if he had been drafted by the Atlanta Hawks to play alongside Dominique Wilkins instead of Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

Pippen’s response was definitive. “I still get my six,” he stated confidently. As for Jordan’s hypothetical success without him? Pippen suggested MJ might have ended up closer to LeBron in terms of championship count. “He [Jordan] may be somewhere with LeBron, 2-3, somewhere… I feel like I’m going to get my six,” Pippen added.

Advertisement