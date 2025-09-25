Scottie Pippen reveals the truth behind his relationship with Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson

The greatest NBA teams are often defined by their dominance in their respective eras, and for many, the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s stand at the very top. Led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Phil Jackson, that dynasty remains one of the most celebrated in sports history.

Pippen has never held back when discussing his feelings about Michael Jordan or Phil Jackson. In a recent interview with Marca, the Chicago Bulls legend admitted that his relationships with both men were never truly close, despite the dynasty they built together.

“It’s never been on the top shelf. That’s the nature of the business. I mean, I was like that with Phil Jackson, but we’re not tight anymore, neither. So it’s just a part of life and cycles that we go through,” Pippen said.

For fans who grew up watching the Bulls’ dominance in the 1990s, the comment may sting. Pippen and Jordan together formed one of the most iconic duos in sports history, winning six NBA championships under Jackson’s leadership. Yet the bond that many assumed was unbreakable has long since faded.

Former players Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls.

Why there’s no friendship

According to John Salley, who briefly played with both stars, the friendship between Pippen and Jordan ended in 2004. The distance between them became especially evident during and after the documentary The Last Dance.

The series reopened old wounds. Pippen was unhappy with how he was portrayed and criticized Jordan for hogging the spotlight. Their last recorded conversation happened shortly after the documentary aired, and their relationship has remained fractured ever since.

Jackson’s perspective

Phil Jackson, too, has had a complicated relationship with Pippen. While the coach praised his unselfishness and versatility during their championship run, he also acknowledged Pippen’s darker side.

Jackson once described how Pippen could be a model teammate most of the year, but on rare occasions, slip into a “dark place” that affected the entire locker room. Over time, even their bond seems to have faded.

