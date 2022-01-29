Milwaukee Bucks will visit Denver Nuggets at the Fiserv Forum this Sunday, January 30. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch it in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets will face each other at the Fiserv Forum this Sunday, January 30, at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch it in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The fight for leadership in the Eastern Conference remains very close. The difference between the Miami Heat (current leaders) and the 7th best team in the East, the Charlotte Hornets, is only 4 wins (very different from the Western Conference, where the Suns are 14 games ahead of the 7th, the Clippers). That is why the Milwaukee Bucks, currently in 4th place, only need a couple of wins to be leaders.

In the case of the Denver Nuggets, they continue to defend their 6th place in the Western Conference, the last one that ensures a place in the Playoffs without having to play the Play-in. For now, they have a good difference over the 7th, with a balance of 27-21 against the Los Angeles Clippers 25-26. In fact, the Nuggets are just one win away from the Dallas Mavericks and by winning this game they could tie them in the 5th place.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: FuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks will play against Denver Nuggets this Sunday, January 30 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 26, on that occasion it was a victory for Bucks by 120-109.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets to be played this Sunday, January 30, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports WI, Altitude.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, but will reveal them in the next few hours. Picking the favorites won't be easy as both franchises have proven to be pretty solid throughout this regular season. Perhaps the Bucks have a little favoritism for being local and their best position in the standings.

