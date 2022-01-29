Los Angeles Lakers will visit Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena this Sunday, January 30. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch it in the US.

Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the State Farm Arena this Sunday, January 30, at 1:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch it in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The performance of the Atlanta Hawks is a real surprise. With the victory against the Boston Celtics, they have reached 6 games won in a row. They went from having a win/loss balance of 17-25, quite poor and far from the Play-in positions, to now having a 23-25 same record as the Washington Wizards, who are currently 10th. In other words, winning would allow them to enter the Play-in zone after several weeks fighting for that goal.

On the Lakers' side, their tour of the Eastern Conference has been quite unproductive: in 6 games they had 2 wins and 4 losses. In their last ten games they have only won 3 and that has taken them far away from the fight to obtain 6th place and go directly to the Playoffs. They are still in the Play-in zone, but clearly the expectation for this team was much higher. This will be their last game in the East and the Lakers are confident they can close this tour in better shape.

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Live Stream: FuboTV

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Atlanta Hawks will play against Los Angeles Lakers this Sunday, January 30 at 1:00 PM (ET) at the State Farm Arena, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on January 8, on that occasion it was a victory for Lakers by 134-118.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Sunday, January 30, at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports SE-ATL, Spectrum SportsNet.

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, but will reveal them in the next few hours. Actually choosing the favorites for this match will be very difficult, although the Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a losing streak, unlike the Atlanta Hawks, they have a team with many stars that can make a difference.

