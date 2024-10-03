Twente vs Fenerbahce: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Twente face Fenerbahce in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Twente will take on Fenerbahce in a league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League, a crucial clash for both teams as they look to solidify their positions in the competition. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming the game online, here’s all the information you need to catch the action, with viewing options tailored to your country.

[Watch Twente vs Fenerbahce live in the USA on Paramount+]

FC Twente made a remarkable start to their Europa League campaign, defying the odds to earn a hard-fought draw against Manchester United. Despite being heavy underdogs, the Dutch side showcased resilience and determination, securing a valuable point against one of the tournament’s top contenders.

Next up for Twente is a tough test against Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who are coming off a solid victory in their opener against Union SG. Fenerbahce, one of Turkey’s strongest teams, will be eager to build on their early momentum and maintain their spot at the top of the standings. Twente will need to be at their best to overcome this formidable challenge.

Twente vs Fenerbahce: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 4)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 4)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 4)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Sebastian Szymanski of Fenerbahce – IMAGO / Middle East Images

Twente vs Fenerbahce: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 6Germany: RTL+, tabiiIndia: tabiiIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, tabiiIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 8Italy: tabiiMalaysia: tabiiMexico: tabiiNetherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport 2Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1Portugal: DAZN Portugal, tabii, DAZN Eleven 2 PortugalSouth Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 5United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 5UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 8USA: Paramount+, ViX