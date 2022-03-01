Milwaukee Bucks will play against Miami Heat at the Fiserv Forum this Wednesday, March 2. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will face each other at the Fiserv Forum this Wednesday, March 2, at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Miami Heat come from winning a key duel against the Chicago Bulls for the leadership of the Eastern Conference (a defeat would have allowed the Bulls to equal their record). Now the Florida franchise has another key game against one of the best teams in the Conference. The Heat must win in order to stay at the top of the standings.

On the side of the Milwaukee Bucks, they come from winning with great authority against the Charlotte Hornets 130-106 and they want to continue at this same level. They are four wins behind the leaders, precisely their rivals in this game. It will be a great opportunity to discount the difference between the two teams and go in search of leadership.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: FuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will play this Wednesday, March 2 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum will be the fourth between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Heat on October 21 and December 8 by 137-95 and 113-104, respectively; and one for Bucks on December 4 by 124-102

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to be played this Wednesday, March 2, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports WI, Bally Sports Sun

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but will likely reveal them in the coming hours. It will undoubtedly be a close game, so the odds will be very even. It is possible that, because they are leaders, the Miami Heat will be chosen.