Boxing

Edgar Berlanga issues the strongest warning possible to Canelo Alvarez

Edgar Berlanga is eager to defeat Canelo Alvarez this weekend, and he has issued a strong warning to the Mexican boxer ahead of their upcoming match.

Saul Canelo Alvarez will face Edgar Berlanga this weekend
© Kaelin Mendez/Getty ImagesSaul Canelo Alvarez will face Edgar Berlanga this weekend

By Fernando Franco Puga

Edgar Berlanga faces a tough challenge this weekend as he squares off against Canelo Alvarez. The American boxer is determined to defeat the Mexican champion and has now issued a strong warning to his opponent ahead of the bout.

There is no denying that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has been one of the greatest boxers of all time. He has elevated Mexico’s name in the sport, becoming a multi-division champion throughout his illustrious career.

At 34, some speculate that Canelo might be nearing retirement. However, he’s preparing for one of his most difficult fights in recent years against Edgar Berlanga, a rising star who could pose a serious challenge to the Mexican icon.

Edgar Berlanga sends strong message to Canelo Alvarez about their bout

At 27 years old, Edgar Berlanga is preparing for one of the most significant fights of his career. The New York-born boxer is set to face Canelo Alvarez, one of Mexico’s greatest boxing legends.

Oddsmakers have Canelo as the clear favorite, given his experience, impressive record, and undeniable talent. However, Berlanga is determined not to be underestimated by fans.

Nicknamed ‘The Chosen One’ by analysts and supporters, Berlanga firmly believes he can defeat Alvarez. The rising star has issued a bold warning to the Mexican ahead of their highly anticipated bout this weekend.

“I’m fighting a legend, and I’m going to become a legend,” Berlanga told BoxingScene. “It’s my time to shine. I’m destined for this, to take over the sport and become the face by defeating him and retiring him on the night. He already made his mark in the sport. People are tired of him and want a new face.”

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, undisputed super middleweight champion

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, undisputed super middleweight champion

With Canelo holding a record of 61-2 and Berlanga undefeated in 22 fights, the stage is set for an exciting showdown. The 27-year-old aims to dethrone Canelo and take his place as boxing’s next major figure.

Will Canelo Alvarez retire if he loses to Edgar Berlanga?

Canelo Alvarez has enjoyed an illustrious boxing career, becoming a multi-division world champion. His upcoming fight against Edgar Berlanga is crucial in preserving his legacy and ensuring it continues on a high note.

Currently, Canelo has not hinted at retirement if he loses to Berlanga on September 14. However, at 34, some analysts believe a loss could prompt him to consider stepping away from the sport.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

