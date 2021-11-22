Milwaukee Bucks play against Orlando Magic for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on November 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). Champs strong at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Bucks finally have a positive record again after winning the last three games in a row. The most recent victory for the Bucks was against the Orlando Magic 117-108 in the first game of two against them.

The Orlando Magic lost to the Bucks, but prior to that loss they also lost to the Brooklyn Nets 108-117 in the third game of a series round on the road. The most recent victory for the Orlando Magic was on November 17 against the New York Knicks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Storylines

The Milwaukee Bucks have a positive record with 9 wins and eight losses, but it seems the Bucks play better at home than on the road. The home record for the Bucks is 4-4, before these last three home wins the team had a negative record playing at the Fiserv Forum at 1-4. But the Bucks still don't have Brook Lopez available, a key player in the team's strategy. Milwaukee Bucks are scoring an average of 107.8 points per game and the defense allows 108 points per game.

Orlando Magic are the worst team in the Eastern Conference with 4 wins and 13 losses, they lost seven of the last 10 games. The Orlando Magic team's record on the road is negative with 3 wins and 7 losses, but apparently they are winning a game after 3-4 losses. The main problem of the Orlando Magic is injuries, the team is plagued with injuries in the 2021-22 NBA season with four players who will not be available until next season. Orlando Magic are scoring an average of 101.4 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Predictions And Odds

Milwaukee Bucks are favorites to win again against the visitors by -12.5 points and -850 moneyline at FanDuel, they have the advantage of playing at home despite offensive problems. Orlando Magic are underdogs with +12.5 ATS and +590 moneyline. The best pick for this NBA game is: Milwaukee Bucks -12.5.



FanDuel Milwaukee Bucks -12.5 / -850 Totals ----- Orlando Magic +12.5 / +590

* Odds via FanDuel.