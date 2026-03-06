The Dallas Mavericks face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in a night that promises to be very special because of the level of play expected in the NBA regular season. It could also mark the return of Jayson Tatum to the courts, but there is a question on the Dallas side: Does Klay Thompson play?

Dallas released its updated report ahead of the matchup at TD Garden, listing Klay Thompson as probable with a right adductor contusion. However, good news also arrived for the Mavericks, as Cooper Flagg did not appear on the injury report after recently returning from a left midfoot sprain that sidelined him for nearly a month.

Thompson also delivered a strong performance in Thursday’s narrow loss, leading the Mavericks with 24 points. The 36-year-old added four rebounds, one assist, and one steal while knocking down 7 of 12 attempts from beyond the arc in 26 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now in his second season with the Mavericks, Thompson is averaging 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 55 games, including eight starts. The veteran guard is shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three-point range while playing 22 minutes per game.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

The presence of Cooper Flagg is key

Flagg also returned to the courts on Thursday after being absent with injury in the Mavericks 115 114 loss to the Orlando Magic. Cooper Flagg finished with 18 points, six assists, five rebounds, four blocks and one steal while shooting 7 for 22 from the field and 1 for 4 from three-point range across 26 minutes.

Advertisement

see also Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up about his future in the wake of recent injuries

Flagg has emerged as one of the Mavericks’ key contributors during his rookie campaign. Across 50 games this NBA season, the forward is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from three-point range in 33.9 minutes per game, pointing to be the rookie of the season competing against Kdnueppel.

Advertisement

The most anticipated return at TD Garden

Tatum, who was originally listed as questionable for Friday night’s game against the Mavericks, has officially been cleared and is available to play, the Celtics announced. One thing to watch is how much Tatum will actually play in his return, as he faces a strict minutes restriction.