Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers receive concerning news on returning date of the star

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the rise at this stage of the NBA season. At one point, it seemed they would struggle due to the early injuries to their stars, including Paul George and Joel Embiid. However, they have managed to respond with youth and with Embiid’s strong return, although the center has now received concerning news.

The former MVP-winning center has missed half the campaign and is currently nursing an oblique strain. He is still at least a week away from returning to the court, according to PhillyVoice reporter Adam Aaronson.

Embiid has started individualized strength and conditioning work, but it remains to be seen when he will take part in on-court drills. The 76ers will reevaluate their injury-ravaged big man and hope to receive positive updates in the coming days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Embiid has dealt with health issues throughout his career. This oblique injury appears to be relatively minor, but having to continue missing games due to physical discomfort, especially when he was regaining his rhythm and establishing a high level of play, can be unsettling.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Advertisement

Another bad news for the 76ers

In addition, standout rookie VJ Edgecombe did not practice due to the back injury he suffered on Tuesday. His status for Saturday’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks remains uncertain. Fortunately, veteran forward Kelly Oubre Jr. returned to action after missing the last two games because of illness and is expected to play at State Farm Arena.

Advertisement

see also NY Knicks draw candid assessment from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after Thunder’s hard-fought win

Philadelphia (34-28) has experienced ups and downs throughout the NBA season, but this is not the ideal moment to face major adversity. Nick Nurse’s team is holding on to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference, doing everything they can to keep the Orlando Magic, the Miami Heat and the surging Charlotte Hornets behind them.

Advertisement

With Paul George serving a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA anti-drug policy, the 76ers are even more in need of a healthy No. 21. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey will continue taking on the responsibility and carrying the team.