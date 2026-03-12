Penguins confirm key roster moves ahead of Sidney Crosby’s return from injury

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue navigating an important stretch of the season as they wait for the return of their captain. Sidney Crosby has been sidelined after suffering a lower body injury during the 2026 Winter Olympics, a setback that forced the team to place him on injured reserve.

While Crosby’s absence has been a challenge, the Pens have continued making roster adjustments to keep the team competitive in the race for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

As part of that effort, the team confirmed a pair of roster moves involving their defensive group. “Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev has been recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL). Defenseman Ryan Graves has been assigned to WBS on a conditioning loan.”

When will Sidney Crosby return with Penguins?

Although the Penguins have not officially confirmed a return date, there is growing belief that Sidney Crosby’s comeback could happen very soon. The veteran appears to be progressing well in his recovery, which has fueled optimism.

The Pens are currently finishing a demanding road trip that still includes three games against Vegas, Utah, and Colorado. Because of that schedule, it seems unlikely that Crosby will return during that stretch.

That has led many to believe the most realistic target date could be March 21, when the Penguins return home to face Winnipeg. If Crosby is ready by then, the matchup could mark the long-awaited return of the team’s captain after weeks on injured reserve. Just in time to make a playoff push.

