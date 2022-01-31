Milwaukee Bucks will face Washington Wizards at the Fiserv Forum this Tuesday, February 1. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards will face each other at the Fiserv Forum this Tuesday, February 1, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a painful 136-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets, which if they had won would have put them on the same number of wins as the leaders, the Miami Heat (albeit with two more losses). Although obviously, the most painful thing about the loss is the way it was lost, with the Nuggets being far superior. The Bucks will go for the recovery against the Wizards.

In the case of the visitors, they will come from a very bad streak of 5 games lost in a row. This was taken advantage of by the Atlanta Hawks, who have already won 7 times in a row, to take 10th place and at the moment be the last team to qualify for the Play-in. The Wizards must try to win to get out of this bad moment and try to return to the Play-in zone.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks will play against Washington Wizards this Tuesday, February 1 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 7, on that occasion it was a victory for Wizards by 101-94.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards to be played this Tuesday, February 1, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT, Bally Sports WI.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but they likely will in the next few hours. However, it is almost certain that the Bucks will be chosen since they are one of the teams that fight to be leaders in the Eastern Conference.

