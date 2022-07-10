Moses Moody is one of the most featured Dubs' players in the NBA Summer League squad. Check out all about this young star's salary and net worth.

Moses Moody was the 14th pick overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He made his NBA debut for the team on October 19, 2021. The Warriors’ guard averaged 4 points with 44% in Field Goals and 36% from the 3-point line in 11 minutes of play during his rookie season.

In fact, Moses Moody was part of the Warriors squad as they clinched their 7th NBA Championship title agains the Boston Celtics. In the 2022 NBA Finals, Moody played a total of 11 minutes, scored 2 points and 1 block through four games as he came off the bench.

During the off-season, Moody played for the Warriors' summer squad in the Las Vegas Summer League. In his debut, Moody pulled up 34 points on 13 shots (5-of-7 on twos, 3-of-6 on threes) with 5 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Moses Moody's contract

According to the specialized site Spotract, Moses Moody signed a 4-year deal worth $17,024,109 with the Golden State Warriors. This deal includes $17,024,109 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $4,256,027. In the 2022-23 NBA season, Moody will earn a base salary of $3,740,160, while carrying a cap hit of $3,740,160 and a dead cap value of $3,740,160.

Moses Moody's net worth

Moses Moody hasn't disclosed any type of endorsments.Therefore, it is not accurate to sum up a number that could state Moody’s actual net worth. However, an estimate could be around a $3 millon-dollar, due to his current basketball player's salary.