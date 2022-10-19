The start of the 2022-2023 NBA Season has everyone crazy about what happens on the court. However, there's a lot going on outside of it. For example, what does it mean when a player gets waived by an NBA franchise?

When a new NBA Season starts, the fans and the teams get excited for the return to play on the court. Especially when a team made astonishing moves during the offseason that places them among the favorites to clinch the NBA Championship. However, there are players who got waived by an NBA team which means that they won't play in the beginning of the season.

This situation happens a lot during the offseason, as the NBA franchises look to open salary cap space in order to make their moves. Although only big teams such as the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Boston Celtics are typically the ones that waived a large amount of their players because of what they can get, there are plenty of examples in smaller teams that waived players because that's their last chance to get that space.

Otherwise, the player will have to seek a trade, and usually that isn't the best situation for both the team and the player. Simply because the player isn't good enough or is worth to be inside a trade. But, what does it mean when a player gets waived by an NBA franchise?

NBA 2022-23: What does it mean to be waived?

Typically an NBA team is composed by 15 roster spots who usually get a garanteed contract, which means they won't be released at least for one season. So, when the team or the player wants to get out of that agreeement, both sides come to terms into the player being waived.

When the player gets waived by his former NBA team, the rest of the NBA franchises are notified, in order to have a chance to sign him up in the next 48 hours. However, this doesn't happened often, unless there was a previous interest on that specific player.

In fact, when a player gets waived, it means that the player wasn't going to be taken into consideration for at least part of the common rotation among the players. The latest example of this situation is Kemba Walker, who got waived by the Detroit Pistons, right before the start of the 2022-2023 NBA Season.