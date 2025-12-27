Bryce Harper wears a two-word jersey that may send a message to the Phillies front office

Bryce Harper is no stranger to grabbing attention with his fashion, and this time he used it to send a subtle message to the Philadelphia Phillies’ front office with a “Not Elite” jersey in a recent TikTok video.

In the video, Harper is seen during a batting practice session, a common sight on his social media accounts, but this time he’s wearing a black jersey that seems to be a direct response to comments made by Phillies president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski.

For those who may not remember what Dombrowski said back in October, he had admitted that Harper was not playing at an elite level, saying, “He did not have an elite season like he has in the past.” This comment raised some eyebrows among fans. Harper’s batting average last season was .261, his lowest in the past six years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reactions to Harper’s “Not Elite” jersey

Reactions to Harper’s “Not Elite” jersey have been mixed, with some supporting him and others critical. “Dombrowski got exactly what he wanted. Harper is p—-d and is going to do everything he can to prove him wrong,” tweeted Buck Oberg (@12oberg94) on X.

Advertisement

“Adolis Garcia needs to be good behind him or Bryce won’t get the chance to be elite. As it stands right now, there’s no reason for opposing pitchers to give him anything in the strike zone. Bryce Harper won’t be elite until he has help behind him,” said @jschube19 in response to the video.

Advertisement

There has been no official comment from Dombrowski yet, but it’s clear that reporters will soon ask him about Harper’s “Not Elite” jersey, which could also be seen as a message to fans who are hoping for a better version of Harper in 2026.