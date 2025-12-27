Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr will face off against Al Akhdoud in the Matchday 11 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Al Nassr are back in action riding a wave of dominance, firmly establishing themselves as early title favorites in the Saudi Pro League. The club is a perfect nine-for-nine, scoring 30 goals while allowing just five.

Now Cristiano Ronaldo’s side will be focused on extending that run with a tenth straight win. Standing in the way is Al Akhdoud, a team under heavy pressure near the bottom of the table with only five points, making this matchup another key test of Al Nassr’s championship pace.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud match be played?

Al Nassr will host Al Akhdoud for the Matchday 11 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, December 27. The action is set to kick off at 9:50 AM (ET).

Wesley of team Al-Nassr – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:50 AM

CT: 8:50 AM

MT: 7:50 AM

PT: 6:50 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: FS2 and DirecTV Stream.