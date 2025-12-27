Trending topics:
Where to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Arsenal take on Brighton in a Matchday 18 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Noni Madueke of Arsenal
Noni Madueke of Arsenal

Arsenal and Brighton will face each other in a Matchday 18 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Arsenal vs Brighton online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Arsenal head into the matchup looking to hold onto first place after a hard-earned 1–0 win over Everton, with Manchester City (who are just two points below the Gunners) waiting to pounce on any slip.

Standing in the way is a gritty Brighton side with 24 points and realistic European ambitions, making this a key test as the Gunners try to keep their momentum while the visitors chase a statement result.

When will the Arsenal vs Brighton match be played?

Arsenal face Brighton this Saturday, December 27, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 18. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Yasin Ayari of Brighton &amp; Hove – Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Yasin Ayari of Brighton & Hove

Arsenal vs Brighton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM
CT: 9:00 AM
MT: 8:00 AM
PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Brighton in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, USA Network and Universo.

