The offseason is always interesting, no matter the sport, but the NBA has one of the most controversial and lucrative offseasons of any big league in the world. Check here who got the biggest paycheck.

The 2022-2023 NBA season will be much more interesting than the previous one due to the current trades and signings that are taking place in the offseason, especially with the most controversial topics related to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the rumors about LeBron James and other big players.

The offseason is the perfect time for free agents and non-free agents to look for new teams as franchises are willing to trade for the biggest names in the league. Right now there is a hotly talk about Kevin Durant and his departure from the Brooklyn Nets.

But the most important thing during the offseason is that teams sign the players they really need for the upcoming regular season, and another thing teams do during the offseason is negotiate extensions for younger players on the roster.

NBA 2022: Who signed the best offseason agreement so far?

Without a doubt Nikola Jokic signed the biggest offseason agreement so far, $264 million to play five more years with the Denver Nuggets. 'The Joker' is considered the best center in the NBA right now over players like Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Top NBA offseason Agreements so far:

1. Nikola Jokic ($269.9m)

2. Bradley Beal ($251m)

3. Devin Booker ($224.2m)

4. Karl-Anthony Towns ($224.2m)

5. Zach Levine ($215.1m)

6. Darius Garland ($192.8m)

7. Ja Morant ($192.8m)

8. Zion Williamson ($192.8m)

9. Jalen Brunson ($104m)

10. Anfernee Simons ($100m)

Among the list of the best offseason agreements is Zion Williamson with the most controversial agreement after spending so much time injured and playing less than 90 games with the Pelicans since his arrival but apparently the decision is based on a medical report.

