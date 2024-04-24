The Philadelphia 76ers complained about many calls after their second loss to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

The NBA admitted referees missed multiple calls in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers in their loss to the New York Knicks in Game 2 on Monday. The Sixers were left fuming from the Madison Square Garden as the hosts turned things around in the final seconds.

In its Last Two Minute (L2M) report, the league states Tyrese Maxey was fouled both by Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson in the melee that resulted in Donte DiVincenzo’s three-pointer that put the Knicks ahead with 13.0 seconds to go.

“Brunson (NYK) pulls Maxey’s (PHI) jersey away from his body, which affects Maxey’s ability to secure the pass,” reads the report. “Hart (NYK) steps forward into Maxey’s (PHI) space and initiates lower body contact that causes Maxey to lose his balance and fall to the floor.”

In addition, the L2M report also admits 76ers head coach Nick Nurse called for a timeout in those frenetic final seconds that “is neither recognized nor granted by the officials.”

Embiid ripped refs after second loss to Knicks

The Sixers left the Big Apple feeling they were prevented from putting things level in the series. Speaking to reporters after the game, Joel Embiid put his team’s second loss on the referees.

“Everybody on the floor was trying to call a timeout,” Embiid said, via Sixers Wire. “Myself included. Nico (Batum), coach on the sideline, but they didn’t give it to us, but forget about a timeout. There’s a bunch of fouls—like I said, that’s (expletive) unacceptable.”

The 76ers big man immediately defended Maxey, who lost the ball in the play that resulted in the Knicks’ late comeback. Furious with the officiating, Embiid called on the refs to improve.

“He (Maxey) did his job. That’s on the league. That’s on the NBA. That’s on the freaking referees,” Embiid said. “I hate to put the game on them, but I’m sure the 2-minute report is gonna come out and we’re gonna see what happened, but like I said, that’s unacceptable.”

Nurse also complained

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was also disappointed at the officiating, claiming his call for a timeout was overlooked by the refs despite being close to them on the court.

“The first thing is, obviously, they score, we take a look at getting it in quick, we don’t get it in quick. I call timeout. Referee looked right at me, ignored me, went into Tyrese, I called timeout again, then the melee started,” Nurse said. “I mean, I don’t know. I guess I gotta run onto the floor or do something to make sure and get his attention, but we needed a timeout there to advance it. That would’ve been good, but couldn’t get it.“

The series now moves to the City of Brotherly Love, with Game 3 scheduled for Thursday and Game 4 for Sunday. The 76ers will be looking to bounce back at the Wells Fargo Center to force a Game 5.