NBA News: Trae Young’s teammate shares keys to Hawks’ recent success

The Atlanta Hawks are finding their groove, securing a 120-110 victory over the Miami Heat for their third consecutive win. This wasn’t just luck—it’s clear the Hawks are improving, particularly in their latest outing, where they showcased control led by Trae Young, despite moments of frustration. Jalen Johnson continued his efficient run, recording 28 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists while shooting an impressive 13-for-20 from the field. Postgame, Johnson shared the team’s key to victory.

“Tonight, we did a great job of staying in the moment and not getting too flustered when they went on a run,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, we took care of the ball, and that’s going to win us a lot of basketball games if we can cut down on turnovers and execute down the stretch.”

While Trae Young struggled to score consistently, Johnson stepped up, making critical reads—whether delivering a pass to Garrison Mathews for a three-pointer, a lob to Clint Capela, or driving to the rim himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have a thing called RBC in the locker room: ‘Read Before the Catch,’” Johnson explained. “It’s about making a decision within 0.5 seconds. I think I’ve been doing a better job of that lately.”

Jalen Johnson 1 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during the first half of the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA In-Season Tournament against the Chicago Bulls

Advertisement

Head coach Quin Snyder echoed Johnson’s sentiments: “Sometimes it’s about what you’re capable of doing and the situation itself. Is there an opening to go to the rim? Is it guarded? Jalen has his eyes open, and his ability to make those reads is the key to his success.”

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Heat and Lakers target Sacramento Kings star in potential blockbuster trade move

Chemistry with Trae Young and key teammates

Jalen Johnson’s growing synergy with teammates such as Trae Young, Clint Capela, and Garrison Mathews has been pivotal to the Hawks’ recent success. While Young remains the undisputed leader of the team, Johnson has emerged as a complementary force, elevating the squad’s overall performance.

Advertisement

Against the Miami Heat, Johnson played a crucial role in maintaining offensive flow during moments when Young struggled to score. His court vision and quick decision-making have allowed the Hawks to capitalize on opportunities, whether through seamless passes to Capela in the paint or setting up Mathews for open three-pointers.

This enhanced chemistry is not only boosting the Hawks’ offense but also creating a more balanced and versatile attack, capable of adapting to various in-game situations.

Advertisement