Despite the points a player can make through his career, basketball still is a team sport. Therefore, this list of players who have scored most points still don't have won a championship ring.

The 2022-23 NBA Season is about to start, therefore a new chance for many NBA players to clinch the NBA Championship title for the first time is coming. This list captures a tiny bit of those players who have worked their entire careers for an NBA Championship Ring but failed to do so.

When Bill Russell made his all-time high of 11 NBA Championship Rings, it seems easy to say, but it is even harder to do it. In fact, Russell isn't even at the top 10 list of players with most NBA career points of all time.

That pretty much summarizes that the hardest thing to do in a team sport like basketball is to win a championship. Therefore, here its a list of NBA players who have scored the most career-points, who could possibly be at the top 10 of that list, but have failed to clinch an NBA Champioship title.

NBA Ringless players with most career-points

This NBA players list was divided into two categories. The current NBA players with most career-points without an NBA Ring and the former players who have scored the most but couldn't won an NBA Championship title.

1. Carmelo Anthony

One of the most respected players among the current NBA players and the NBA legends. Also, one of the most talented to ever have played the game. However, Anthony hasn't been lucky enough to be part of a Championship-contender team. However, he holds the second place of most career points with 28,289 points of all time without an NBA Ring.

2. Chris Paul

One of the future Hall-of-Famers of this list. The 33-year-old player has made it several times to the NBA Playoffs, but fell short the same amount. Although, he has pulled up 20,936 points, he still needs a little bit more lucky to clinch his first-ever NBA title before he retires.

3. James Harden

One of the many players who are in need to prove they are capable of winning an NBA Championship is James Harden. The 32-year-old guard even lowered his salary to help the Philadelphia 76ers make a Championship-contender team for the upcoming season. He has pulled up 23,477 points in his career without an NBA Ring, yet.

4. Russell Westbrook

A player who could have helped to build up a Championship-contender team but failed to do so. Russell Westbrook has the talent to carry a team to an NBA Playoffs, but needs the mentality to win it. The 33-year-old guard has pulled up 23,298 points without winning an NBA Championship title.

5. Karl Malone

One of the most amazing players of All-Time has the top record of this list. Malone has pulled up 36,928 points in his 19-season NBA Career. Although he made it only three times to the NBA Finals, he failed to clinch the NBA Championship Ring.

6. Dominique Wilkins

The 9-time NBA All-Star played for the Atlanta Hawks, LA Clippers, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic, however he couldn't won an NBA Championship Ring. Wilkins pulled up 26,668 points in his 16-season NBA Career without winning an NBA title.

7. Vince Carter

The 8-time NBA All-Star player accomplished many milestones during his 24-season NBA Career. In fact, he is the fourth All-Time player with most points in NBA history with 25,728 points. The 1999 Rookie of Year wasn't able to clinch one NBA Championship despite he played with 8 different NBA franchises.

8. Alex English

One of the most underrated players in the 80's simply because he played with the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets when they had no chance to win an NBA Championship. However, he was the top scorer of the 80's with 19,682 points. Overall, he made 25,613 points in his 16-season NBA career.



