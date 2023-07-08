It seems that Victor Wembanyama was not as lethal as some expected during his first game in the 2023 Summer League, although it would be unfair to judge him after an offseason game where he is just showing his skill, but other rookies like Chet Holmgren did not waste the opportunity to show their top form.

Wembanyama was supposed to be dominant during his first Summer League game but things didn’t go as most expected but they weren’t bad for him either. Victor is going through a transition from the French League to the NBA.

On the other hand, Chet Holmgren is back after suffering an injury to one of his feet that left him out of action for a while and despite the fact that critics said that he was not going to be the same after the injury, Chet showed everything contrary.

Why was Chet Holmgren better than Victor Wembanyama during the 2023 Summer League?

Based on the stats during the debut of both players, Holmgren and Wembanyama, during the 2023 Summer League, Chet was better with 23 points scored, 7/9 Field goals, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks and 4 assists. On the other hand, Wembanyama posted 9 points, 2/13 field goals, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 assists.

The comparisons between the two of them are expected to go viral during the upcoming 2023-2024 season, but the most interesting thing will be when they have to play against each other in what could be a big game.