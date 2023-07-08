Everyone thought the San Antonio Spurs’ problems were solved after they drafted Victor Wembanyama, but there’s still a lot of work to be done if they want to start the 2023-2024 season strong.

The Spurs need talent to help Wembanyama, especially bench players who can cover the starters during the break, but the franchise is limited due to cap space limits and they need to find a good backup and strong center.

So far the franchise has negative floor space at $-7,464,671 which means they will have to make a couple more cuts before they have enough floor space if they want to trade/sign other players.

Which player did the Spurs renounce their free agent rights to?

The player who recently went into Cap Hold mode is Romeo Langford, the Spurs relinquished their free agents rights on him. Now they have free considerable space as Langford had a cap figure at $16,902,771.

So far the Spurs have three players as Cap Holds with Langford being the only one officially left out of the franchise. Langford was drafted before Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro, but at the time the Spurs thought it was the right call.