NBA Commissioner Adam Silver threatened to do something against load management and players forcing their ways out of their contracts. Find out what he said here.

Some old-school NBA fans hate the state of the league nowadays, and we're not talking about the three-point happy offenses. Load management and players sitting out regular-season games despite not being hurt has been a controversial subject for years now.

On the one hand, players look to preserve their careers and play longer, which is fine. On the other, fans spend a lot of money to watch them play, and the product takes a big hit when the best players are unavailable.

That's why NBA Commissioner Adam Silver claimed the league is looking to tighten up its load management policy. The trends keeps rising and has become a legit concern for the Association.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Addresses Load Management

(Transcript via The Washington Post)

"The Board of Governors voted Tuesday to permanently incorporate the play-in tournament into the league's postseason schedule. Adopted in 2020 and expanded in 2021, the play-in tournament features eight teams competing for the final four spots in the 16-team postseason field. The league is weighing a possible midseason tournament as well, further adding to the burden placed on players.

'I'm not looking to shorten the season, but it's a conversation we should all have,' Silver acknowledged Tuesday. 'What's optimal in terms of number of games on a player's body? Let's be realistic about that.'"

Silver Says The League Will Look Into Players Trying To Force Trades

Silver also addressed Kevin Durant's trade request and how it's become regular to watch superstars force their ways out of their contracts. With that in mind, the Commissioner stated that the league will dig deep into this matter:

"Adam Silver on Kevin Durant asking for a trade: 'We don't like to see players requesting trades and we don't like to see it playing out the way it is,'" Tim Reynolds reported. "Adam Silver says the NBA will talk to the NBPA and fix this issue of players requesting trades."

Team owners will have plenty to say in the upcoming CBA negotiations. Situations like Kevin Durant's and Ben Simmons' could lead to some major changes in how contracts are structured going forward.