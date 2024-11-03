NBA News: Paul George expresses frustration over injury delaying his debut with the 76ers

Paul George expressed his frustration over the injury he sustained during the NBA preseason, which has delayed his official debut with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Paul George joined the Philadelphia 76ers with the goal of helping Joel Embiid capture his first NBA championship. However, he has yet to make his official debut due to an injury from preseason play.

The 76ers have faced a rough start to the season, with both Embiid and George sidelined due to their respective injuries. George, formerly with the Los Angeles Clippers, opened up about the frustration of not being able to debut but emphasized his commitment to the team.

“I mean, it has been completely frustrating just from wanting to finally get started with these guys and using these early games to build and find chemistry and just getting on the same page and getting up to a good start,” George said.

“But since I’ve been out, I’ve still been engaged, still staying locked in with the guys, helping from the sideline, whether it’s in games, practices, and then now being able to be a full participant in practice,” he continued. “Now it’s just the next step in that phase.”

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

George gives update on his recovery progress

George is inching closer to his official debut with the 76ers and recently shared an update on his recovery. “I’ve been cleared this past week to finally start doing contact stuff,” he said, according to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Just being in live practices now, getting up and down, getting that wind up. You can’t really simulate that level of cardio other than by playing. So just being thrown in the mix again has helped get my wind up.”

“And then just doing sprints, trying to do the extra stuff — running the bleachers, going off to the side of the court and doing sprints up and down. That stuff has helped me get back. But that’s it. That’s the last box I’ve got to check. I’m getting there. I think very soon, that time will be,” he added.

76ers’ Guerschon Yabusele anticipates return of Embiid and George

French forward Guerschon Yabusele, who joined the team this season, has yet to play alongside Embiid and George but expressed excitement about their return.

“We got two of the best players in the world on our team that are coming back. For sure, I’m excited for them to be able to be here, to be able to be with them on the court and compete. It’s gonna be another role for me but I’m excited for the new role,” Yabusele shared.

