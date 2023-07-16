The Denver Nuggets will enter the upcoming 2023-2024 season as the defending champions, but they rely heavily on Nikola Jokic and his unique playing style that is difficult for other players to replicate, but the good news is that they may be looking to sign a 7-foot center to develop and use during the regular season.

Even though the Nuggets have a strong starting lineup, they need their bench to be just as good or even better than their starters, because if one of them gets injured, it could be the end of the season for the team.

Nikola Jokic is one of the best centers in the NBA today, and he is considered by many to be one of the best centers of all time but he cannot win every game without the help of his teammates and it is important for him to have a backup.

Who is the 7-foot center the Nuggets are about to sign?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Denver Nuggets are already signing Jay Huff to a two-way contract. He has experience in the NBA since 2021 when he made his league debut playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and last season he played for the Washington Wizards.

Jay Huff will most likely be a backup center for Nikola Jokic, and he could be used to rest Jokic during the last 10 minutes of games, but sometime in the coming years he could become a solid backup. His measurements are 7-1 (2.16m), 240 lbs (109 kg), he is a few inches taller than Nikola Jokic, who is 6’11” (2.11m), but he is also a few pounds lighter, as Jokic weighs 284 lbs (129 kg).