The Boston Celtics are looking to have one of the most powerful bench rotations in the upcoming 2023-2024 season. So far, they have made the right moves by signing players who are on the same level as Pritchard, Brown, Tatum, and other top players.

However, the bench is only one part of the equation. The key for the Boston Celtics to make it back to the postseason is having a perfect match between their starters and bench depth during rotations.

The franchise recently added Jay Scrubb as a sign that they want a strong bench that can keep the score up while starters like Jayson Tatum rest, plus they need Porzingis to adapt quickly, and he is likely to be benched during some games.

Who is the canadian guard that the Celtics recently signed?

The Boston Celtics announced via Twitter that they have officially signed Dalano Banton to play with the franchise for two seasons through 2025. His contract is fully guaranteed for $4,216,676, with an annual salary of $2,108,338 (according to Spotrac).

He previously played with the Toronto Raptors and their G League affiliate Raptors 905 from 2021 to 2023. Banton is 23 years old, 6’7″ (2.01m), and 204 lbs (93kg). He is a perfect addition to the Celtics bench.