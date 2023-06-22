NBA Draft 2023: Who is the rookie the Warriors selected to pair with Stephen Curry?

The gold standard in the league the last decade had Stephen Curry as the undeniable leader. There are four NBA titles that prove the Golden State Warriors are contenders with the best shooter of all time in the lineup.

But there is also no doubt that the window might start to close soon with Curry being 35 years old. His age has not been a problem because he performed at the highest level every time he was on the court last season. The issue is that the Warriors have multiple core players of that age.

Not only Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have a ton of mileage, but they also added Chris Paul in the trade that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. Therefore, the need to add young talent was mandatory for Steve Kerr. The decision was to pick Brandin Podziemski with the 19th pick.

Who is Brandin Podziemski?

How old is Brandin Podziemski?

Brandin Podziemski is 20 years old. He was born on February 25, 2003. His place of birth was Greenfield, Wisconsin, United States.

How tall is Brandin Podziemski?

Brandin Podziemski is 6‘5”.

How much does Brandin Podziemski weigh?

Brandin Podziemski weighs 205 lbs.

What position does Brandin Podziemski play?

Brandin Podziemski is a shooting guard.

What college did Brandin Podziemski play for?

Brandin Podziemski played his first year in college for Illinois, before transferring to Santa Clara last season.

Brandin Podziemski’s college stats

Brandin Podziemski was drafted mostly for what he did in the 32 games he started for Santa Clara during his last season. In the 36 minutes per game he played, Podziemski averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, with a 48.3% field goal percentage and a 43.8% while shooting for three.