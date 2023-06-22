Bob Myers left the Golden State Warriors, and it’s not looking good. Mike Dunleavy Jr. shocked the league by making a deal that sends Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange of Chris Paul.

NBA Insider Shams Charania broke the news Thursday, sending NBA Twitter wild. Not only are the Dubs surrendering Poole, but they are also reportedly giving a protected 2030 first-round pick, a 2027 second-rounder, and Ryan Rollins in return for the veteran guard.

The rumor mill is in full swing, but no one saw this coming. Giving away a young player, who was seen as the potential successor of Stephen Curry, for an aging star is a bold move, which is why social media was immediately flooded with hilarious memes.

Best memes and reactions to the Jordan Poole-Chris Paul trade

The Warriors seem to believe they can get the most out of Paul before his championship window finally closes. This is definitely a huge opportunity for CP3 to win a highly elusive ring, and probably his last chance to have a shot at it.