The 2024 NBA Draft will kick off this Wednesday, June 26, marking the beginning of two nights full of excitement and pure talent. During this historic event, teams in the league will have the opportunity to select the future stars of basketball from the best college prospects and international players.
There are different ways to watch the 2024 NBA Draftfree live stream: Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above). These live TV streaming services have both ABC and ESPN included, and all of them come with a free trial.
The exciting 2024 NBA Draft is approaching by leaps and bounds, marking a milestone as it is held for the first time in this format of consecutive days.
When will be 2024 NBA Draft?
The first round will take place on Wednesday, June 26 at the iconic Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., home of the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET. The second round will continue the excitement on Thursday, June 27 at ESPN’s Seaport District studios in New York at 4 p.m. ET.
To be part of the 2024 NBA Draft show, future players must meet certain conditions that demonstrate their readiness and potential. Among these requirements, the university experience of 1 year before December 31 of the year in which the draft is held stands out.
