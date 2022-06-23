The NBA Draft is tonight, and all eyes will be on the nation’s top three picks, Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero.

NBA Draft: Where will the top three picks Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero go?

The names of Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero have begun to make huge waves, after watching them compete in the NCAA, all three are set for big things in the NBA. A lot of speculation has begun to go around as to where each player will end up.

All three have great characteristics, Jabari Smith is considered the most complete player coming out of the draft, Banchero has been compared to Carmelo Anthony, while the tall Holmgren is a talented shot-blocker, playmaker, rebounder, and shooting expert.

Now Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that several sources have confirmed how picks 1-2-3 will line up and which teams will get which players at the NBA Draft.

Where will the top three pics go according to sources

According to Adrian Wojnarowski’s sources the top three picks will be distributed in the following manner, Jabari Smith to Orlando Magic, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City Thunder and Paolo Banchero to Houston Rockets.

Various bookmakers have it that Smith will go first at -275 odds, Banchero second at +275, and Holmgren at an interesting +400 to go third. All three are considered top ball players now it will be about adapting to the grinds of the NBA.