Lakers’ LeBron James praises Doncic for his offensive performance, but Redick is not satisfied with the overall execution

The Los Angeles Lakers came off an important and much-needed victory against the Memphis Grizzlies, defeating them 128–121 in the NBA regular season. The win highlighted another strong offensive showing from Luka Doncic, whose impact was openly appreciated by LeBron James, even as head coach JJ Redick continued to question the team’s overall offensive execution.

James made sure to praise Doncic during his postgame media availability, labeling him as one of the NBA’s elite quarterbacks. Early in the first quarter, Doncic delivered a half-court pass that found James in stride, a sequence that helped establish the offensive rhythm the Lakers maintained throughout the night.

“One of the best quarterbacks, and I’m a pretty good receiver when it comes to that,” James said. “It’s my job not to let the defense disrupt it or steal the ball. He put it right on target and made it a lot easier for me.”

Doncic finished the night with 34 points, while James added 31, as the duo combined for 65 points. Doncic also led the Lakers with eight assists, repeatedly creating advantages with his vision and decision-making, which James highlighted as a key factor in the victory.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with head coach JJ Redick.

The chemistry between the two stars continued to stand out, especially in transition and early offense. Their ability to read defenses and capitalize on mismatches allowed the Lakers to control long stretches of the game, even when Memphis attempted to close the gap late.

JJ Redick’s concerns about the offense

Despite the win, Redick made it clear that he was not fully satisfied with the Lakers’ offensive structure. Speaking after the game, he pointed to issues with organization, noting that several plays were either not executed properly or not run at all, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“I don’t know what else to do. It’s happening so consistently right now,” Redick said. “I chalk it up to the holidays.” His comments reflected ongoing frustration, even as the Lakers snapped a rough stretch.

The Lakers had dropped four of their previous six NBA games before the win over the Grizzlies, and Redick acknowledged that injuries and lineup instability had contributed to communication breakdowns. He referenced a recent situation in which a rotation player was unfamiliar with a basic offensive concept during live action, underscoring the learning curve the team still faced.

“We had a guy the other day who hasn’t played a lot and didn’t know what a flood was in the middle of a game,” Redick said. “When we’re not healthy, we clearly have room to grow in that area.” While the victory provided momentum, Redick’s comments suggested that refinement, not results alone, remained the Lakers’ priority moving forward.