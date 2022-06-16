Andrew Wiggins is playing his first-ever NBA Finals series with the Warriors. Although, he already made history for all the Canadian players in the best basketball league in the world.

There were great expectations for Andrew Wiggins when was drafted 1st overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. He is also known as the "Maple Jordan", but it may be until now that he living up to his nickname in the NBA. In fact, he made his first appearances as starter in all of the NBA Finals games for the Golden State Warriors.

He is currently playing his 8th NBA season and after being traded to the San Francisco franchise, he might have found his place to be in this league. In fact, with Steve Kerr as his coach, Wiggins has evolve in his game, due to the lack of player in the Warriors' roster. In addition, he registered 17 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game during the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

Thanks to that, Kerr trusted him to have a key role for his Warriors during the Finals. And Wiggins didn’t let him down, he had 4 games with at least 20 points or more during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. So it was a matter of time for Wiggins to step up for the Canadian players as he did in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Andrew Wiggins clinches a new milestone as a Canadian player in the finals

Before Wiggins, three Canadians played in an NBA Finals series. In fact, two of them clinched the NBA championship while being important for their sides. The first one was Rick Fox with the Los Angeles Lakers. Fox registered 136 points in a total of 18 games at the NBA Finals.

Then, Tristan Thompson made his Finals appearance with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He registered 199 points in a total of 22 games at the biggest basketball stage. Now, Andrew Wiggins made his 100th point in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, to be the third Canadian player to do so at the NBA Finals in just 5 games.