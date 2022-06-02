Stephen Curry is currently playing his 6th NBA Finals. One half of the Splash Brothers already has broke many Warriors records during the regular season, the playoffs and the finals. Check out which was the record he broke this time.

Stephen Curry has began his 2022 NBA Finals run in the best way possible. Last time he was at this stage the Splash Brother clinched NBA Champion with Golden State Warriors. The Akron-born player is seeking his 4th NBA ring this season with an impressive regular season performance. Although Curry is currently one of the veterans of the NBA, the renewed Golden State Warriors can help him to clinch a new championship title.

As Curry has played for 11 seasons in the Golden State Warriors, he is determined to finish off at the top in many of the Warriors' all-time records. However, his biggest legacy to the the Dub Nation will always be the four Larry O'Brien trophies he has given to the Warriors organization.

In fact, Curry is already the all time leading scorer and the all-time assists leader for the Warriors franchise. Aside from the NBA championship, he has won two times the NBA MVP award, but surprisingly he hasn't won the Finals MVP yet, but this year might be his best chance.

Stephen Curry's three-point shots record in the NBA Finals

Seems unbelievable that Stephen Curry is continuously breaking records, but is more impressive is that he is breaking his own records in the biggest stage of them all in the NBA. As mentioned before he is already a legend in the San Francisco franchise. But he is nearly to clinch one more NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors.

Talking about the record itself, Stephen Curry holds the most three-point shots made in an NBA Finals game. Curry sunk 9 three-pointers against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 18, 2018 in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals, which the Dubs ended up winning.

In the 2022 NBA Finals, Curry started on fire. He shot 6 three pointers in the first half at the Chase Center agains the Boston Celtics. A record for most in a quarter in a NBA Finals game. But it wasn't all, he listed an 8th NBA Finals game with at least 6+ three pointers, the most of any player in NBA history.