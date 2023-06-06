The first time Haslem played with the Miami Heat was in 2003, twenty years have passed since he signed his contract with the franchise, he is also an NBA Champion with three rings.

Miami Heat has only one captain on the roster, that team captain is Haslem, he is the oldest player on the roster born on June 9, 1980, in the 2023 NBA Finals he will be 43 years old.

Haslem met Wade and LeBron James, he won two rings with them during the 2012 and 2013 NBA Finals, currently he is the only player with a back-to-back title on the Miami Heat roster in 2023.

Why is Udonis Haslem still on the Miami Heat roster?

Udonis Haslem is not only the oldest player on the roster, he is the team captain and the Miami Heat decided to re-sign him in August 2022 for another season.

Haslem played his farewell game during the 2022-2023 season in a 123-110 victory against the Orlando Magic, in that final game he scored 24 points to set a record as the second 42-year-old to score that many points, sharing record with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

During his 20 years playing with the Miami Heat, Haslem earned around $71,000,000 being his biggest contract $7,100,000 during the 2009-2010 season. For the 2022-2023 season he signed for $2,905,851.