Lakers owner Jeanie Buss speaks for the first time about the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

It’s been several days since the blockbuster trade that sent shockwaves through the NBA, swapping Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. While both stars have already made their debuts with their new teams, the trade continues to dominate headlines. Now, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has publicly shared her thoughts on the monumental deal for the first time.

The Slovenian superstar has played just two games since joining the Lakers, averaging 15 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. Although this marks Buss’s first public comments on the trade, she previously spoke with Doncic during his official introduction to the team.

In a video shared by the Lakers, Buss offered an inspiring prediction to Doncic during their first meeting: “There is so much Laker history, but guess what, you’re going to have your own section of Lakers history and you’re going to add to our story,” she told him.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Buss expressed excitement over Doncic’s arrival but acknowledged the high cost of bringing him to Los Angeles. “Luka is a very special player. We’re thrilled to have him as part of the Laker team, but we had to give up a lot to get him,” Buss said. “We’re going to miss Anthony Davis and Max Christie. It’s like you’re always trying to improve the team, get a little bit better and, ultimately, win a championship”.

Luka Doncic #77 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the second quarter of a game against the Utah Jazz. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic praises JJ Redick

When Doncic arrived in Los Angeles, he was reunited with a familiar face in Dorian Finney-Smith. Additionally, Lakers head coach JJ Redick, who was Doncic’s teammate during their time together with the Dallas Mavericks, added another layer of familiarity.

After his second game with the Lakers, Doncic spoke highly of Redick’s work as a first-year head coach. “Great. He’s a great coach. I know it’s only his first year, but it doesn’t feel like it,” Doncic said to Spectrum SportsNet. “It feels like he’s been here for 15 years. So props to him, and I can’t wait to be coached more by him”.

Shaquille O’Neal’s bold request to the Mavericks

The trade didn’t just leave Lakers fans buzzing—it also prompted a strong reaction from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. During a segment on The Big Podcast, Shaq called out the Dallas Mavericks, questioning their reasoning behind trading their franchise star.

“Why did you trade one of the best players in the league?” O’Neal asked. “Nobody’s really given an answer. We want to know. Dirk (Nowitzki) wants to know. Mark Cuban wants to know. All of Dallas wants to know”.

Shaq also had a pointed request for Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison. “I want Nico to say, ‘This is why we traded him,’” Shaq continued. “In the treachery of the business of basketball, people just need to come out and say it”.