The 2022-23 NBA Free Agency frenzy is officially underway, and it's easy to get tangled up and miss out on some of the deals that go down. Here, we've summed them all up for you!

The moment all fans were waiting for is finally here! The 2022-22 NBA free agency frenzy is officially underway, and it has been one for the ages already, with Kevin Durant requesting the Brooklyn Nets to trade him.

Durant's sweepstakes will set the way for the rest of free agency. He's the biggest domino to fall this offseason and barring an unprecedented turn of events, the chances are we won't get a resolution to his situation pretty soon.

But that doesn't mean that the league will just stop. The world continues to go round, and free-agent deals are being done left and right. Here, we've summed them all up, so you don't miss any move that goes down in the Association!

2022 NBA Free Agency: All Deals Done

Bradley Beal - Washington Wizards: five-year, $251.02M contract

Zach LaVine - Chicago Bulls: five-year, $215.2M contract

Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks: four-year, $104M contract

Anfernee Simons - PortlandTrail Blazers: four-year, $100M contract

Luguentz Dort - Oklahoma City Thunder: five-year, $87.5M contract

Bobby Portis - Milwaukee Bucks: four-year, $48.58M contract

Marvin Bagley III - Detroit Pistons: three-year, $37M contract

Chris Boucher - Toronto Raptors: three-year, $35.25M contract

Mitchell Robinson - New York Knicks: four years, $60M contract

P.J. Tucker - Philadelphia 76ers: three-year, $33.04M contract

Tyus Jones - Memphis Grizzlies: two-year, $30M contract

Gary Payton II - Portland Trail Blazers: three-year, $28M contract

Jae’Sean Tate - Houston Rockets: three-year, $22.1M contract

Nicolas Batum - Los Angeles Clippers: two-year, $22M contract

Ricky Rubio - Cleveland Cavalies: three-year, $18.4M contract

Mohamed Bamb - Orlando Magic: two-year, $21M contract

JaVale McGee - Dallas Mavericks: three-year, $20.1M contract

Nic Claxton - Brooklyn Nets: two-year, $20M contract

Malik Monk - Sacramento Kings: two-year, $19M contract

Kyle Anderson - Minnesota Timberwolves: two-year, $18M contract

Isaiah Hartenstein - New York Knicks: two-year, $16.7M contract

Delon Wright - Washington Wizards: two-year, $16M contract

Patty Mills - Brooklyn Nets: two-year, $14.49M contract

Victor Oladipo - Miami Heat: one-year, $11M contract

Amir Coffey - Los Angeles Clippers: three-year, $11M contract

Dewayne Dedmon - Miami Heat: two-year, $9M contract

Danuel House - Philadelphia 76ers: two-year, $8.42M contract

Andre Drummond - Chicago Bulls: two-year, $6.6M contract

Joe Ingles - Milwaukee Bucks: one-year, $6.48M contract

Lonnie Walker - Los Angeles Lakers: one-year, $6.48M contract

Kevin Knox - Detroit Pistons: two-year, $6M contract

Jevon Carter - Milwaukee Bucks: two-year, $4.6M contract

Damian Jones - Los Angeles Lakers : two-year, veteran minimum-salary contract

Trevelin Queen - Philadelphia 76ers: two-year, veteran minimum-salary contract

Troy Brown - Los Angeles Lakers: one-year, veteran minimum-salary contract

DeAndre Jordan - Denver Nuggets: one-year, veteran minimum-salary contract

Mike Muscala - Oklahoma City Thunder: one-year, veteran minimum-salary contract

Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lakers: one-year, minimum-salary contract

Anthony Gill - Washington Wizards: two-year contract

Davon Reed - Denver Nuggets: Nuggets: two-year contract

Wesley Matthews - Milwaukee Bucks: one-year, veteran minimum contract

Bruce Brown Jr. - Denver Nuggets: two years, $13M contract

Theo Pinson - Dallas Mavericks: one-year contract

Otto Porter Jr. - Toronto Raptors: two-year contract

Aaron Holiday - Atlanta Hawks: one-year contract

2022 NBA Free Agency: All Contract Extensions

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets: Five year, super-max extension

Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns: Four year, super-max extension

Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves: Four year, super-max extension

Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzlies: Five year, super-max extension

Gary Harris - Orlando Magic: two-year, $26M extension

Taurean Prince - Minnesota Timberwolves: two-year, $16M veteran extension

Thaddeus Young - Toronto Raptors: two-year, $16M veteran extension

Zion Williamson - New Orleans Pelicans: Five year, super-max extension