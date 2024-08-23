Michael Jordan is one of the best players in NBA history after winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls. However, before those glory years, Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons were the biggest obstacle for the legend.

In 1988, the first chapter of the rivalry was written in the playoffs as The Bad Boys took care of business with a resounding 4-1 victory in the series facing the Bulls.

Then, the Pistons won twice against the Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals during the 1988-1989 and 1989-1990 seasons. Finally, with the brilliant help of Scottie Pippen, Chicago got their revenge in the 1990-1991 campaign.

Isiah Thomas takes a shot at Michael Jordan

That breakthrough performance for the Bulls started an extraordinary period of dominance with Michael Jordan as their leader. Two three-peats and an impressive record of 6-0 in NBA Finals.

Furthermore, in one of the biggest controversies ever, many reports pointed out that Jordan and Scottie Pippen pressured USA Basketball to leave Isiah Thomas out of the famous 1992 Dream Team.

Now, Thomas took another shot at Michael Jordan on X when he was debating with a fan that Jerry Krause deserved more credit for building that Chicago Bulls’ dynasty.

“Scottie Pippen and Toni Kukoc were good enough at that time to win one, maybe two championships, but definitely not six. This is a bold statement coming: The Chicago Bulls never win a Championship without Jerry Krause. Let it be known.”