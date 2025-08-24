NBA Hall of Famer shares personal story with Kobe Bryant that shows his legendary work ethic

Despite often being overlooked in the GOAT debate, Kobe Bryant crafted an undeniably legendary career. Over 1,346 games with the Los Angeles Lakers, he secured five championships, claimed the MVP award, and earned 18 All-Star selections. His impact transcended the court as he became renowned for his relentless work ethic. Recently, an NBA Hall of Famer shared an anecdote with Kobe that perfectly encapsulates his enduring legacy.

“Like a man playing against kindergarten people. That’s how advanced he was. He was versatile. But he was a ferocious defender. That’s all he did. He wanted to compete. He was unbelievably skilled — his work ethic second to none. He wasn’t afraid of anything, and it was genuine. It’s not verbiage,” Jerry West said, via Podcast P with Paul George.

Due to his unwavering Mamba Mentality, many remember Kobe Bryant for both his relentless work ethic and his status as one of the most talented players in NBA history. He averaged over 22 points per game for 14 consecutive years and led the league in scoring twice. Moreover, his abilities extended beyond scoring as he also excelled in playmaking, consistently creating opportunities for teammates like Shaquille O’Neal, who thrived thanks to Kobe’s skills.

Kobe Bryant’s raw talent did not go unnoticed by Gregg Popovich, who was quick to point out that the Lakers legend was not just a great player. “One of the greatest players of all time. It’s not just his talent or his physical skills. His mind was on a par with Michael [Jordan] and Larry (Bird) and Magic (Johnson), guys like that. They thought the game, they knew what was going on,” he said in 2017, via Los Angeles Times.

Not only Gregg, but also NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady decided to praise him, making a strong statement. “The most skilled basketball player I’ve ever seen is Kobe Bean Bryant, Kobe took who MJ was but enhanced the skillset, had a better handle. MJ didn’t shoot 3s like that so Kobe took it upon and added the 3-ball to his game because that’s where the game evolved too. But skill-wise? The moves, the footwork—he had it all,” he said in 2024, via Club Shay Shay.

Kobe Bryant’s recent wave of praise underscores a vital truth: his talent was more remarkable than many acknowledge. Though he does not top NBA historic scoring charts or MVP counts, his innate skills drove the Lakers to multiple championships. Nonetheless, his relentless work ethic often leads some to downplay his natural gifts compared to Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, or Larry Bird.