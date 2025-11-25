NBA’s masters of the line: The all-time free-throw leaders

The free-throw line has a way of stripping the game down to its essence. No crowd surge, no defensive scramble—just a silent exchange between routine and nerve. Certain players learned to turn that stillness into steady points.

As the league evolved, so did the craft. Pace quickened, spacing widened, yet the line remained untouched, a narrow stage where precision mattered more than power. Those who mastered it carried an edge that outlasted shifts in style.

Their totals didn’t build through spectacle, but through repetition—a rhythm formed over years of late-night practice and high-pressure moments. In tracing the all-time leaders, the history of the NBA’s quietest skill begins to surface.

Who holds the all-time record for total free throws?

When it comes to drawing fouls, getting to the line, and sinking free throws with consistency over a long career, Karl Malone stands above the rest. According to the NBA’s official historical records, he is the all-time leader in career free throws made — a staggering 9,787.

Karl Malone #32 of the Utah Jazz in 2003. (Source: Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

He cemented that place in history on March 24, 2001, during his time with the Utah Jazz, when he sank the free throw that pushed him past Moses Malone for the number-one spot.

Over a 19-year NBA career (1985–2004), his ability to consistently get to the line was a cornerstone of his scoring. He led the league in free throws made eight different seasons, and in attempts seven times.

Behind him on the all-time list are legends like Moses Malone, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. For example, Moses made 8,531 free throws in his career, as StatMuse reported.

But what the gap underscores is just how dominant Karl Malone was in his niche. The fact that no player in NBA history has yet approached 9,787 made free throws tells us a lot about his unique mixture of skill, opportunity and longevity.

Karl Malone #32 of the Utah Jazz in 2001. (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The NBA all-time free-throw leaders

Rank Player FTM 1 Karl Malone 9,787 2 LeBron James 8,651 3 Moses Malone 8,531 4 Kobe Bryant 8,378 5 James Harden 8,289 6 Oscar Robertson 7,694 7 Kevin Durant 7,384 8 Michael Jordan 7,327 9 Dirk Nowitzki 7,240 10 Jerry West 7,160 11 Paul Pierce 6,918 12 Adrian Dantley 6,832 13 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 6,712 14 Dolph Schayes 6,712 15 DeMar DeRozan 6,635 16 Allen Iverson 6,375 17 Charles Barkley 6,349 18 Carmelo Anthony 6,320 19 Reggie Miller 6,237 20 Bob Pettit 6,182 21 Wilt Chamberlain 6,057 22 David Robinson 6,035 23 Dominique Wilkins 6,031 24 Russell Westbrook 6,013 25 Shaquille O’Neal 5,935 (Source: StatMuse)