NBA’s masters of the line: The all-time free-throw leaders

A look into the steady hands that shaped NBA history at the line, where quiet mastery and relentless consistency turned simple shots into all-time marks of control and precision.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Karl Malone #32 of the Utah Jazz in 2001.
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesKarl Malone #32 of the Utah Jazz in 2001.

The free-throw line has a way of stripping the game down to its essence. No crowd surge, no defensive scramble—just a silent exchange between routine and nerve. Certain players learned to turn that stillness into steady points.

As the league evolved, so did the craft. Pace quickened, spacing widened, yet the line remained untouched, a narrow stage where precision mattered more than power. Those who mastered it carried an edge that outlasted shifts in style.

Their totals didn’t build through spectacle, but through repetition—a rhythm formed over years of late-night practice and high-pressure moments. In tracing the all-time leaders, the history of the NBA’s quietest skill begins to surface.

Who holds the all-time record for total free throws?

When it comes to drawing fouls, getting to the line, and sinking free throws with consistency over a long career, Karl Malone stands above the rest. According to the NBA’s official historical records, he is the all-time leader in career free throws made — a staggering 9,787.

He cemented that place in history on March 24, 2001, during his time with the Utah Jazz, when he sank the free throw that pushed him past Moses Malone for the number-one spot.

Over a 19-year NBA career (1985–2004), his ability to consistently get to the line was a cornerstone of his scoring. He led the league in free throws made eight different seasons, and in attempts seven times.

Behind him on the all-time list are legends like Moses Malone, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. For example, Moses made 8,531 free throws in his career, as StatMuse reported.

But what the gap underscores is just how dominant Karl Malone was in his niche. The fact that no player in NBA history has yet approached 9,787 made free throws tells us a lot about his unique mixture of skill, opportunity and longevity.

The NBA all-time free-throw leaders

RankPlayerFTM
1Karl Malone9,787
2LeBron James8,651
3Moses Malone8,531
4Kobe Bryant8,378
5James Harden8,289
6Oscar Robertson7,694
7Kevin Durant7,384
8Michael Jordan7,327
9Dirk Nowitzki7,240
10Jerry West7,160
11Paul Pierce6,918
12Adrian Dantley6,832
13Kareem Abdul-Jabbar6,712
14Dolph Schayes6,712
15DeMar DeRozan6,635
16Allen Iverson6,375
17Charles Barkley6,349
18Carmelo Anthony6,320
19Reggie Miller6,237
20Bob Pettit6,182
21Wilt Chamberlain6,057
22David Robinson6,035
23Dominique Wilkins6,031
24Russell Westbrook6,013
25Shaquille O’Neal5,935
(Source: StatMuse)
