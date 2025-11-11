On a night filled with magic, it was not the Washington Wizards who stole the spotlight, but rather Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham. The player etched his name into the history books, though not in the way he had hoped, as he exceeded an undesirable record held by NBA legend Kobe Bryant, while simultaneously equaling Michael Jordan in another significant statistic.

This bittersweet moment unfolded on Monday night against the Wizards, a team that has struggled in the early stages of the regular season. Cunningham joined the ranks of Jordan as the only two players in NBA history to record 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, 10+ assists, and 5+ steals in a single game. However, he also surpassed Bryant by missing more than 30 shots in a single game.

Despite these dramatic moments, the silver lining for Cunningham and the Pistons was the victory, as Detroit boasts an impressive 9-2 record at the onset of the regular season. This success ignites hope among their fan base, dreaming of the team achieving great things in the playoffs.

Cunningham’s leadership, alongside Dennis Jenkins, who excelled against the Wizards by scoring 24 points in 34 minutes, has generated considerable excitement among Eastern Conference teams. The Pistons currently top the standings, enjoying a comfortable lead over the New York Knicks.

Cunningham’s stellar stats this regular season

As the Pistons’ star continues to make headlines with his outstanding performance, his statistics are drawing attention within the Eastern Conference, providing insight into why the Pistons have enjoyed such a successful start to the season.

Leading the league in games played so far (11), Cunningham has averaged 27.5 points per game, along with 9.9 assists in 37 minutes of playing time per game. On Monday night, Cunningham played 45 minutes, nearly scoring one point for every minute he was on the court.

Other key contributors to the Pistons’ strong start

Undeniably, Cunningham is spearheading the team in nearly every statistical category. Yet, the cohesion within the Pistons is fueled by the consistent performance of their starting lineup. Alongside Jalen Duren, Ron Holland, Duncan Robinson, and Javonte Green, Cunningham and the Pistons are enjoying an excellent start this season.

Significantly, Duren has been contributing 19 points per game, ranking second-highest on the team, while also securing 12 rebounds per matchup. Given these dynamics, the fan base holds high expectations for a team that is catching everyone off guard in the NBA.

