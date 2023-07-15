LaMelo Ball will be back in time for the 2023-2024 season, and together with Brandon Miller, things could be fantastic for the Charlotte Hornets. They expect to have a better defensive strategy than in previous seasons, when they struggled to keep the score despite having a strong offense.

Brandon Miller is one of the new members of the Hornets’ young core. He has shown in a couple of good games in the 2023 Summer League noting that he will be one of the key players for the franchise in the future, it is likely that he will become a starter faster than others.

The oldest player on the Hornets’ roster is Gordon Hayward, who is 33 years old. Most of the other players were born after 1994, and among the youngest is Brandon Miller who was born in 2002.

Who is the new guard signed by the Hornets?

The new Charlotte Hornets player is Amari Bailey, the announcement was made by the franchise on Twitter with a two-way contract. His salary has not yet been revealed, but it is likely to be over $2m in 2024.

Two-way contracts help the player develop in the G League with the franchise’s affiliate team and may also be available for 50 regular season games during the 2023-2024 season. But Bailey won’t be able to play in the postseason if the Hornets make the playoffs.